Cultural Practice Lead – NSW

Based in either Botany, Blacktown or Wallsend

Part-time or Fulltime, opportunity, 12 Mth contract

Inclusive team environment with a great culture

About Key Assets:

Key Assets Australia is a non-Government, not-for-profit children, and family services agency.

Key Assets was founded in Australia in 2007 and has grown to one of Australia’s leading non-government children and family services providers. We provide foster carer, family services and disability services.

Operating across all states and Norfolk Island, our purpose is to achieve positive and lasting outcomes for children, families, and communities. To achieve that, we need people like you.



Why work with Key Assets:

Working with Key Assets is about more than just a job. Our people do so much to put children first, so we do all we can to support them. We value you as a whole person, not just ‘a worker’, and we truly care about your wellbeing and your career. Because without you, we simply can’t do what we do. And without us, the people we support won’t get the care they need.

About the role:

The Cultural Practice Lead will lead Key Assets NSW (KANSW) cultural responsiveness, cultural awareness, and the provision of cultural safety for the First Nations children and young people accessing KANSW services. The aim of this role is to promote the wellbeing of vulnerable First Nations children and young people by culturally supporting and building the capacity of those adults responsible for their care.

The Cultural Practice Lead will work alongside the NSW Leadership team, lead sector partnerships and engagement, participate in case consultation, attend case conferencing, and participate in operational governance arrangements.

A detailed outline of the core responsibilities and relevant qualifications/experience can be in located in the position description on our website by clicking the Apply button.

About you:

You have a possess a strong understanding of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and advocate for children, young people and carers. You have experience working in child protection or an understanding of Foster Care / Out of Home Care and the ability to build alliances and partnerships with Aboriginal Community Organisations and internal and external stakeholders.

If you hold yourself to a high standard integrity in all aspects of your work and have proven experience and skills required for the position, we encourage you to apply.



Key Assets considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s 42 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1998 (Tas).

For further information regarding this rewarding career opportunity, please call James Isles – State Director - New South Wales and Norfolk Island on 0410 903 864.

Being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or holding an exemption for COVID-19 vaccinations is a condition of employment with Key Assets.

KEY ASSETS THE CHILDREN’S SERVICES PROVIDER is committed to building a culturally diverse workforce and all applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We believe in diversity and inclusion in our team, and with that in mind, we encourage First Nations peoples, people from CALD backgrounds, LGBTQI+, neurodiverse and people of all abilities to apply.

We are a committed partner in reconciliation and all applications for this role are valued. We look forward to hearing from you. If you would like to more information regarding our commitment to reconciliation, please view our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) at keyassets.org.au.